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Voters in Jones County will decide several contested local races Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:36 AM EST

Voters in Jones County will decide several contested local races Tuesday, including 6 seats on the County Board of Commissioners and three seats on the Board of Education.

In County Commission District 1, Democrat Lou Miller faces Republican Ralph Gray. In District 2, Democrat Brittney Meadows faces Republican Michael Jordan. District 3 has a 3-way race between unaffiliated candidates Richard Avery Junior, Jack Bender and Fernanda Copeland. In District 4, Democrat Michael Pretty faces unaffiliated candidate Zach Simons.

District 6 features Republican Harvey Rouse Junior against unaffiliated candidate Mike Haddock. And in District 7, Republican Ashley Norris faces unaffiliated candidate Vernon Lee Harris. The District 5 candidate, Republican Frank Emory, is running unopposed.

There are also four candidates competing for three seats on the Jones County Board of Education: Republicans Lisa Byrd, Debbie Philyaw and Chance Gray, along with Democrat Keith Parrish.

Sheriff Matthew Wineman and Clerk of Superior Court Chris Henderson are running unopposed.

Voters will also decide whether to expand alcohol sales in Jones County, including allowing qualifying businesses to serve mixed drinks.

People living in Pollocksville will see a separate referendum on alcohol sales within town limits.

And voters in Trenton and Pollocksville will choose town officials, although those municipal races are uncontested.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston