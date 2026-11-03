Voters in Jones County will decide several contested local races Tuesday, including 6 seats on the County Board of Commissioners and three seats on the Board of Education.

In County Commission District 1, Democrat Lou Miller faces Republican Ralph Gray. In District 2, Democrat Brittney Meadows faces Republican Michael Jordan. District 3 has a 3-way race between unaffiliated candidates Richard Avery Junior, Jack Bender and Fernanda Copeland. In District 4, Democrat Michael Pretty faces unaffiliated candidate Zach Simons.

District 6 features Republican Harvey Rouse Junior against unaffiliated candidate Mike Haddock. And in District 7, Republican Ashley Norris faces unaffiliated candidate Vernon Lee Harris. The District 5 candidate, Republican Frank Emory, is running unopposed.

There are also four candidates competing for three seats on the Jones County Board of Education: Republicans Lisa Byrd, Debbie Philyaw and Chance Gray, along with Democrat Keith Parrish.

Sheriff Matthew Wineman and Clerk of Superior Court Chris Henderson are running unopposed.

Voters will also decide whether to expand alcohol sales in Jones County, including allowing qualifying businesses to serve mixed drinks.

People living in Pollocksville will see a separate referendum on alcohol sales within town limits.

And voters in Trenton and Pollocksville will choose town officials, although those municipal races are uncontested.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.