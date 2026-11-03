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Voters in Greene County will decide several local races Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:45 AM EST

Voters in Greene County will decide several local races Tuesday, including seats on the county board of commissioners and board of education.

In County Commission District 3, Republican Jerry Jones faces Democrat Tammy Jennette. The other two commission races are uncontested. Democrat Tyrone Sutton Junior is running in District 4, while Republican Ray Johnson is unopposed in District 5.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, public safety and other county services.

There are also six candidates competing for three seats on the Greene County Board of Education. Republicans Mason Dyer, Joe Smith and Holly Medlin face Democrats Leisa Edwards Batts, Natasha Sutton and Darius Shackleford.

School board members oversee district policies, budgets and the superintendent.

Sheriff Matt Sasser and Clerk of Superior Court Holly Jones Little are running unopposed.

There's also a contested district court judgeship, with Republican Roy Dawson facing Democrat Sonya Davis.

Voters in Hookerton will choose a mayor and two town commissioners.

In the mayor's race, Tyler Shirley faces Sandra Stocks. There are four candidates competing for the two commission seats.

In Walstonburg, six candidates are competing for 5 town commission seats. Mayor Dana Suggs is running unopposed.

And in the state legislative races, Republican Buck Newton faces Democrat Jessica Rivera for Senate District 4, while Republican Chris Humphrey faces Democrat Don Hardy for House District 12.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston