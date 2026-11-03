Voters in Edgecombe County will decide Clerk of Superior Court, District Attorney and a District Court judgeship races

Voters in Edgecombe County will decide several races Tuesday, including Clerk of Superior Court, District Attorney and a District Court judgeship.

In the Clerk of Superior Court race, Democrat Carol Allen White faces Republican Lisa Preku Webb. The clerk's office handles court records, estate proceedings and other administrative and judicial responsibilities.

There's also a contested race for District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 8, where Democrat Rena Spellman faces Republican Jeffrey Marsigli.

And in a special election for a District Court judgeship, Democrat Tia Hudgins Taylor faces Republican Mark Osterhout.

There are three seats on the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners up for election, but all three candidates are unopposed. Democrats George Thorne, David Batts and Larry Woodley are running in Districts 4, 6 and 7.

Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson Junior is also running unopposed.

In the state legislative races, Democrat Kandie Smith faces Republican Henry Hostetler for Senate District 5. Democrat Patricia Smith faces Republican Brent Roberson for House District 23.

Voters will also choose two members of the Edgecombe Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Brian Womble and Ken Guill are the two candidates.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.