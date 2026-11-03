Voters in Craven County will decide several closely watched local races Tuesday, including who will lead the Sheriff's Office and who will represent them on the County Commission and Board of Education.

In the sheriff's race, Republican Chip Hughes faces Democrat Mickey Tillman. The winner will oversee county law enforcement, jail operations and public safety services.

There are also contested races for 3 seats on the Craven County Board of Commissioners.



District 1 - Republican Joshua Whitford faces Green Party candidate Jeffrey O'Neill.

District 2 - Republican Jason Jones faces Democrat Gregory Holmes.

District 5 - Democrat Theron McCabe is running against Republican Sherry Hunt.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, public safety, infrastructure and funding for county services.

Education is also on the ballot.

In the District 4 school board race, Republican Jennifer Dacey faces Democrat Cleopatra Hargett-Lawton.

School board members oversee district policies, budgets and the superintendent, with decisions affecting students, teachers and families throughout the county.

Voters in Havelock, Bridgeton and Dover will also choose mayors and local governing board members, while River Bend and Trent Woods have contested town board races.

More than 28,000 ballots have already been cast in Craven County through early voting and absentee voting.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned Election Day precinct.