Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters in Craven County will decide several closely watched local races Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:10 AM EST

Voters in Craven County will decide several closely watched local races Tuesday, including who will lead the Sheriff's Office and who will represent them on the County Commission and Board of Education.

In the sheriff's race, Republican Chip Hughes faces Democrat Mickey Tillman. The winner will oversee county law enforcement, jail operations and public safety services.

There are also contested races for 3 seats on the Craven County Board of Commissioners.

  • District 1 - Republican Joshua Whitford faces Green Party candidate Jeffrey O'Neill.
  • District 2 - Republican Jason Jones faces Democrat Gregory Holmes.
  • District 5 - Democrat Theron McCabe is running against Republican Sherry Hunt.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, public safety, infrastructure and funding for county services.

Education is also on the ballot.

In the District 4 school board race, Republican Jennifer Dacey faces Democrat Cleopatra Hargett-Lawton.

School board members oversee district policies, budgets and the superintendent, with decisions affecting students, teachers and families throughout the county.

Voters in Havelock, Bridgeton and Dover will also choose mayors and local governing board members, while River Bend and Trent Woods have contested town board races.

More than 28,000 ballots have already been cast in Craven County through early voting and absentee voting.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned Election Day precinct.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston