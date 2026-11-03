Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters in Beaufort County will decide several contested local races Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:49 AM EST

Voters in Beaufort County will decide several contested local races Tuesday, including sheriff, county commissioner and school board.

In the sheriff's race, Democrat Corey Dixon faces Republican Scott Hammonds.

There are also four candidates competing for seats on the Beaufort County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Ed Booth faces Republicans Stan Deatherage, John Edwards and Ashley Woolard.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, public safety and other county services.

There are two contested school board races. In District 6, Democrat Danielle Brinson faces Republican Monica Davis. And in District 8, Republican Jennifer Cox Cornelius faces unaffiliated candidate Elise Ross Manning. The District 2 and District 4 school board candidates, Republicans Charles Hickman and Terry Williams, are running unopposed.

There are also two contested judicial races.

Democrat Regina Rodgers Parker faces Republican Brian Pafford for a Superior Court judgeship, and Democrat Cole Phelps faces Republican Lloyd Williams for a District Court seat.

Clerk of Superior Court Sherry Gravely and District Attorney Tom Anglim are running unopposed.

Voters will also choose two members of the Beaufort Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from a field of three candidates.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston