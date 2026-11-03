Voters in Beaufort County will decide several contested local races Tuesday, including sheriff, county commissioner and school board.

In the sheriff's race, Democrat Corey Dixon faces Republican Scott Hammonds.

There are also four candidates competing for seats on the Beaufort County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Ed Booth faces Republicans Stan Deatherage, John Edwards and Ashley Woolard.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, public safety and other county services.

There are two contested school board races. In District 6, Democrat Danielle Brinson faces Republican Monica Davis. And in District 8, Republican Jennifer Cox Cornelius faces unaffiliated candidate Elise Ross Manning. The District 2 and District 4 school board candidates, Republicans Charles Hickman and Terry Williams, are running unopposed.

There are also two contested judicial races.

Democrat Regina Rodgers Parker faces Republican Brian Pafford for a Superior Court judgeship, and Democrat Cole Phelps faces Republican Lloyd Williams for a District Court seat.

Clerk of Superior Court Sherry Gravely and District Attorney Tom Anglim are running unopposed.

Voters will also choose two members of the Beaufort Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from a field of three candidates.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.