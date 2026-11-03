Tyrrell County voters will decide sheriff and county board of commissioners races

Voters in Tyrrell County will decide several races Tuesday, including sheriff and seats on the county board of commissioners.

In the sheriff's race, Republican Joey Elliott faces unaffiliated candidate Major Shively. The winner will oversee law enforcement and public safety services in the county.

There are also three candidates running for the Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners. Democrats Nina Basnight Griswell and Mark Mixon face Republican Jordan Davis.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, public safety and other county services.

Clerk of Superior Court Angie Etheridge Sexton, a Democrat, is running unopposed.

There are also two contested judicial races. Democrat Regina Rodgers Parker faces Republican Brian Pafford for a Superior Court judgeship, and Democrat Cole Phelps faces Republican Lloyd Williams for a District Court seat.

In the race for North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Don Davis faces Republican Laurie Buckhout and Libertarian Tom Bailey.

Tyrrell County voters will also decide races for the state House and Senate, along with three proposed constitutional amendments involving voter identification, income taxes and property taxes.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.