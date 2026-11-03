Trump, taxes and schools: Charlotte-area voters weigh national and local issues in Tuesday midterms

It’s Election Day for the 2026 midterms, and WFAE reporters are talking to voters outside polling stations throughout the region.

A record 2.8 million North Carolinians cast their ballots early this year, with long lines reported at the end of the early voting period on Saturday. Turnout appeared steady on Tuesday, with streams of voters filing through voting booths. The state’s open U.S. Senate seat is the highest-profile contest this year, but the ballot also includes a state Supreme Court seat, constitutional amendments limiting income tax rates and property taxes, as well as a host of local races and county bond questions.

Voting continues through 7:30 pm Tuesday in North Carolina. Voters who are in line by then will be able to cast a ballot.

Here’s what some of the voters WFAE interviewed had to say:

Mecklenburg voters cite politics, taxes and family as they head to polls

Voters casting ballots Tuesday in Mecklenburg County said concerns about national politics, taxes and their families helped drive them to the polls.

At J.H. Gunn Elementary School in east Charlotte, Lucas Kuhn said he wanted to see more Democrats elected to office. Most of the nearly 300,000 people who voted early in Mecklenburg County were registered Democrats or unaffiliated voters.

“The current state of the political climate right now is a little turbulent, and I feel like any little thing can help,” Kuhn said.

He added: “I voted all blue all the way. There’s no good red candidate right now, especially in North Carolina.”

At the same polling place, Campanella Walker said he and his wife are primarily concerned about taxes.

“Me and my wife being retired 10 years and the taxes, the property taxes, the stuff is just eating us,” Walker said. “The taxes is the main thing.”

Prosperity Long said she cast her ballot with future generations in mind.

“I have children and I'm maturing, and I'm understanding that what we do as grown-ups and parents and mature human beings, we are leaving a legacy for our kids,” Long said.

At the former University City Regional Library, first-time voters Kimberly Geronimo and Rosalinda Gonzales said they wanted to speak up for family members and others who cannot vote.

“As young voters, we really got to get our voice out for those who can’t vote. And that’s why we’re here today,” Geronimo said.

“It’s our first time, so we have to vote for our parents, our family who can’t vote, and all of those who can’t vote,” she added.

Also voting at the former University City Regional Library, Angela Kirchoff said she supported U.S. Rep. Alma Adams.

“I was excited to vote for Alma Adams because it does say that she's anti-ICE, and I don't want our community to be under duress constantly,” Kirchoff said.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE Voting signs outside a precinct in Concord, North Carolina, on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Union County voters weigh costs, Trump agenda and local issues in Senate race

Voters in Union County headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on a U.S. Senate race that could shape the balance of power in Washington. But for many, concerns ranged from the economy and President Donald Trump's agenda to local issues such as education and development.

Outside the Union West Regional Library in Indian Trail, resident Wes Jackson said he is frustrated by rising costs. A retiree on a fixed income, Jackson said he has had to make cuts to his spending.

Jackson said he voted for Democrat Roy Cooper for Senate.

“I don't know how much politicians in Washington can really do about inflation because it is supply and demand, which is Econ 101,” Jackson said. “And I don't know how much they can do about it. Although they could do something about the war, that would help a lot because we know that's directly connected to the petroleum prices.”

Jackson said he believed Cooper was a good governor and would make a good senator.

Outside Wesley Chapel Elementary School, Colleen Rearwin said she supports Trump and wanted to help Republicans maintain their Senate majority. She said that meant voting for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley.

“I think it’s even more important to vote now with the socialist party growing, which is communist, and I’m not for communists, so therefore I was glad to vote,” Rearwin said.

Rearwin said she would never vote for Cooper, citing his record as governor and his negotiated release of inmates during the pandemic. She said she does not like Trump's support for AI data centers, but otherwise wants to elect candidates who support his agenda.

Many voters also said local races were among their top priorities.

Outside the Union West Regional Library, voter Christine Herron said she was particularly interested in contests for the Union County Commission and school board.

“Anything that’s trying to keep the beauty of nature in our area, so trying to limit a lot of the residential development or things like that,” Herron said. “And then we’re huge education supporters, so anything that can help the education system as well.”

Herron said that includes better pay for teachers and adequate funding for public schools.

She declined to say which candidates she supports but said local elections give voters the best opportunity to shape their communities.

Cabarrus County school bonds

In Cabarrus County, voters are deciding whether to approve a $340 million bond for Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, along with a $60 million bond for the community college system.

If approved, the bonds would fund school infrastructure upgrades and other improvements.

Voter Tyler Bouvier, a teacher, cast his ballot at Jay M. Robinson High School and said educators need more support.

"It seems right now that teachers are being spread so thin and expected to be excellent in every single area, even areas that we're not trained in, and it's simply unrealistic," Bouvier said. "With the school bond, or just in general, teachers need support. If we're going to be successful in the classroom, which we all want to be, then we ought to vote like it."

Julian Berger / WFAE Latino voters march to the Hal Marshall Annex early voting site in uptown Charlotte on Sat., Oct. 17, 2026.

Gaston County voters split on education, economy and political change

Voters in Gaston County cited a range of priorities Tuesday, including public education, the economy and the direction of state and national politics.

At Belmont Central Elementary School, 42-year-old Emily Hargrove said education was at the forefront of her mind as she cast her ballot.

Hargrove said she voted for write-in candidate Charley Killian in the Riverbend Township race for the Gaston County Board of Commissioners. Killian is challenging incumbent Republican Chad Brown.

“His signs have been all around, and reading his message and platform, he supports public education, and it's very important to me for my family and my career,” Hargrove said.

Hargrove also said she voted for Democratic candidate Cooper in the U.S. Senate race against the Republican, Whatley.

“I like Roy Cooper. I liked him when he was governor. I didn't have any problems, and I think that he supports public education,” Hargrove said. “That's my big thing, public education.”

She acknowledged that some voters disagree with Cooper's record as governor but said his electoral success demonstrates broad appeal.

“I know a lot of people don't necessarily agree with his performance while he was governor, but he won in a state that's predominantly Republican,” Hargrove said. “There was something there, and I feel like there is still something there.”

Hargrove also said she voted to re-elect North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, citing recommendations from friends she trusts.

“Honestly, some of the folks that I'm friends with and have talked to did a little bit more research on that one than me,” Hargrove said. “They supported her, and I trust their opinion because I trust the research they've done.”

Earls, a Democrat, is facing Republican Sarah Stevens.

Stella Elder / WFAE Voting sign in Charlotte.

Also voting at Belmont Central Elementary School, David Bumgardner said he voted against Cooper in the Senate race.

“We want it to go back to how it used to be,” Bumgardner said. “It'll never be, we don't think it'll ever be, but just good old running against each other instead of right versus left. That's all it is these days, and it's sad to see.”

Bumgardner described Cooper as a career politician.

“He's a career politician,” Bumgardner said. “He makes his money in the political atmosphere, so for him to step back in, I just think it's not right.”

81-year-old retiree Hasel Clinton said he voted a straight Democratic ticket.

“It's time for a change,” Clinton said. “It's time to get these Republicans out of this situation and get us back where we're supposed to be.”

Clinton, who said he lives on a fixed income, said rising prices influenced his vote.

“I hope we make a change today,” he said. “Gas prices, food prices, everything is too outrageous.”

Clinton also expressed skepticism that Republicans would help lower-income residents.

“I ain't no rich man,” Clinton said. “Republicans ain't got no reason to help the poor. I'll put it this way: help the poor. You got to be rich to be a Republican. We ain't rich.”

Shawn Kelly said he voted for Democrat Lakesha Womack in North Carolina's 14th Congressional District race against Republican incumbent Tim Moore.

“I think the House district and our current Republican Congress need some diversity in it,” Kelly said. “When one majority holds a supermajority of decisions, that's never good for the population of the entire country.”

Kelly said he voted for Democrats throughout the ballot because he wants a wider range of viewpoints represented in government.

“Hopefully this will kind of shake things up and bring a little bit more of a minority opinion back to all branches of our government, whether it be federal, state and local,” Kelly said. “Maybe a larger majority of opinions could be represented.”

WFAE Reporters Kenneth Lee, James Farrell, Julian Berger and Elvis Menayese contributed.