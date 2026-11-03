North Carolina voters will decide Tuesday whether to make three changes to the state constitution, involving voter identification, income taxes and property taxes.

The first amendment would expand the state's constitutional photo ID requirement to include people voting by mail, rather than just those voting in person. State law already requires identification for absentee voting, but provides alternatives in certain circumstances.

The second would lower the maximum allowable state income tax rate from 7% to 3.5%. Supporters say the change would protect taxpayers from future increases, while opponents argue it could limit funding for state services.

The third amendment would require state lawmakers to establish limits on property tax increases by local governments.

That could affect how counties and towns raise money for schools, emergency services and other local needs. The amendment itself does not set a specific limit. Lawmakers would determine those details later.

All three amendments require a majority of votes cast on each question to pass.

The questions appear on ballots statewide, including throughout Eastern North Carolina.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.