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North Carolina voters will decide Tuesday whether to make three changes to the state constitution

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 5:58 AM EST

North Carolina voters will decide Tuesday whether to make three changes to the state constitution, involving voter identification, income taxes and property taxes.

The first amendment would expand the state's constitutional photo ID requirement to include people voting by mail, rather than just those voting in person. State law already requires identification for absentee voting, but provides alternatives in certain circumstances.

The second would lower the maximum allowable state income tax rate from 7% to 3.5%. Supporters say the change would protect taxpayers from future increases, while opponents argue it could limit funding for state services.

The third amendment would require state lawmakers to establish limits on property tax increases by local governments.

That could affect how counties and towns raise money for schools, emergency services and other local needs. The amendment itself does not set a specific limit. Lawmakers would determine those details later.

All three amendments require a majority of votes cast on each question to pass.

The questions appear on ballots statewide, including throughout Eastern North Carolina.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston