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Minor voting delays in four eastern NC counties

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:43 PM EST
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)

North Carolina election officials reported minor voting delays Tuesday morning at polling sites in four eastern counties. They are Hertford, Gates, Wilson and Lenoir.

Officials blamed computer problems and printer jams, which have been resolved.

State Board of Elections Director Sam Hayes says voting hours could be extended at individual polling places if delays become significant.

He said, “We want every eligible voter to have the opportunity to participate, and we want every lawful vote to count.”

Hayes also downplayed concerns about federal election monitors stationed outside polling sites in Wake, Mecklenburg and Alamance counties. He says two monitors are stationed in each county, and are only there to observe -- similar to previous elections.
WFAE
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