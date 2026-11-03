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Martin County local races include sheriff and a 3-way race for the county board of commissioners

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:23 AM EST

Voters in Martin County will decide several local races Tuesday, including sheriff and a 3-way race for the county board of commissioners.

In the sheriff's race, Democrat Marvin Hilliard faces unaffiliated candidate Drew Robinson. The winner will oversee county law enforcement, detention operations and public safety services.

There's also a contested race for the Western District seat on the Martin County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Ronnie Smith faces Republican Joe Ayers and unaffiliated candidate J.C. Edwards Junior. County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, school funding, public safety and other county services.

There are also four seats on the Martin County Board of Education up for election, but all four candidates are unopposed. Abby Mason is running in District 1, Pat Nelson in District 2, Gene Scott in District 4 and Doug Baker in District 6.

Clerk of Superior Court Amanda Bramble and District Attorney Tom Anglim are also running unopposed.

There are two contested judicial races. Democrat Regina Rodgers Parker faces Republican Brian Pafford for a Superior Court judgeship, and Democrat Cole Phelps faces Republican Lloyd Williams for a District Court seat.

Voters will also choose two members of the Martin Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from a field of four candidates.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston