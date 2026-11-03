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Lenoir County to decide contested school board seat, a district court judgeship and representation in the state legislature

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:39 AM EST

Voters in Lenoir County will decide several races Tuesday, including a contested school board seat, a District Court judgeship and representation in the state legislature.

In the District 2 school board race, Republican John Wiggins faces Democrat Merwyn Smith. The other two school board races are uncontested. Republican Billy Davis is running in District 1, while Democrat W.D. Anderson is unopposed in District 5.

All three seats on the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners are also uncontested. Republicans Mac Daughety and B.J. Murphy are running in Districts 1 and 2, while Democrat Cleveland Lovick is unopposed in District 5.

Sheriff Jackie Rogers and Clerk of Superior Court Mary Alphin are also running without opposition.

There's a contested District Court judgeship, with Republican Roy Dawson facing Democrat Sonya Davis.

And in the race for North Carolina House District 12, Republican incumbent Chris Humphrey faces Democrat Don Hardy, a former Kinston mayor.

Republican State Senator Bob Brinson faces Democrat Charles Dudley in Senate District 3.

Voters in the town of Grifton will also decide a referendum on mixed-beverage sales. Grifton extends into both Lenoir and Pitt counties.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston