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Hyde County voters will decide several local races, including sheriff and a seat on the board of education

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:58 AM EST

Voters in Hyde County will decide several local races Tuesday, including sheriff and a seat on the board of education.

In the sheriff's race, Democratic incumbent Guire Cahoon faces unaffiliated candidate Odell Williams. The winner will oversee law enforcement across Hyde County, including the mainland and Ocracoke Island.

There's also a contested at-large school board race between Republican Dustin Nails and Democrat Andy Holloway. The Ocracoke District school board seat is uncontested, with Democrat Rachael Chestnut seeking reelection.

In the Swan Quarter Township county commission race, Republican incumbent Jan Moore is running unopposed.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, public safety, infrastructure and other county services. In Hyde County, those decisions also involve coastal flooding, ferry transportation and access to Ocracoke Island.

There are also two contested judicial races.

Democrat Regina Rodgers Parker faces Republican Brian Pafford for a Superior Court judgeship.

And Democrat Cole Phelps faces Republican Lloyd Williams for a District Court seat.

Voters will also choose members of the Soil and Water Conservation District Board, along with sanitary district boards serving Ocracoke, Swan Quarter and Engelhard.

In the state legislative races, Republican Norman Sanderson faces Democrat Roy Surrett for Senate District 2. Republican Darren Armstrong is unopposed in House District 79.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston