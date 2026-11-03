GCSO charges 4 teens with 'simple assault' in Ragsdale High incident

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has charged four teenagers with simple assault related to an incident at Ragsdale High School.

Law enforcement officials received a report of an alleged sexual assault involving multiple students during after-school athletics activities back in September.

The incident report at that time classified the assault as a first-degree sex offense with a blunt object.

But following the investigation, which included interviews and surveillance footage, detectives say they found no evidence to fully support the initial allegation.

Instead, they characterized the incident as “hazing or horseplay.”

Officials say the victim sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment. But there was no probable cause found to support additional or more serious charges beyond misdemeanor simple assault.

The sheriff’s office has shared its findings with Guilford County Schools administrators. The identities of the juveniles charged will not be released due to their ages.