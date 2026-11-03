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Final ECU poll ahead of midterm vote shows Cooper has a 9-point lead over Whatley

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:14 AM EST
A new East Carolina University poll shows Democrat Roy Cooper holding a seven-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in the battle for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat.
WUNC
A new East Carolina University poll shows Democrat Roy Cooper holding a seven-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in the battle for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat.

In the final East Carolina University poll ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election, Democrat Roy Cooper has a 9-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race.

Cooper has 54% support, compared with 45% for Whatley. The new numbers show Cooper expanding his advantage as voters head to the polls.

The survey reflects voter preferences at the time it was conducted, not actual election results.

Cooper's lead increased from 7 points in ECU's previous poll to 9 points in the latest survey.

The poll questioned 1,041 North Carolina voters who had already voted or were likely to vote. It has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Nearly half of those surveyed — 47% — identified the economy and cost of living as their top concern.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston