Final ECU poll ahead of midterm vote shows Cooper has a 9-point lead over Whatley

In the final East Carolina University poll ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election, Democrat Roy Cooper has a 9-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race.

Cooper has 54% support, compared with 45% for Whatley. The new numbers show Cooper expanding his advantage as voters head to the polls.

The survey reflects voter preferences at the time it was conducted, not actual election results.

Cooper's lead increased from 7 points in ECU's previous poll to 9 points in the latest survey.

The poll questioned 1,041 North Carolina voters who had already voted or were likely to vote. It has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Nearly half of those surveyed — 47% — identified the economy and cost of living as their top concern.