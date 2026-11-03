ENC voters heading to the polls Tuesday should know a few important things before leaving home

North Carolina voters heading to the polls Tuesday should know a few important things before leaving home.

Polls open at 6:30 in the morning and close at 7:30 Tuesday night. Anyone in line when the polls close will still be allowed to vote.

Unlike early voting, voters must go to their assigned Election Day polling place. Polling locations and voter registration information are available through the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Voters are also required to show an acceptable photo ID. A North Carolina driver's license, U.S. passport or military ID are among the options.

People without an ID can still cast a provisional ballot and complete an exception form if they qualify. Those who simply forget their ID can vote provisionally and bring it to their county elections office by noon November 10.

Same-day voter registration is not available on Election Day, except in limited circumstances.

Absentee ballots must be received by county elections offices no later than 7:30 Tuesday night. They cannot be dropped off at Election Day polling places.

Voters who need assistance can ask an election worker for help. Curbside voting is also available for people who cannot enter a polling place because of age or a disability.

Anyone who encounters a question about their registration can request a provisional ballot.