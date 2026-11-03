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Duplin County voters decide several local races Tuesday, including contests with write-in candidates

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:29 AM EST

Duplin County voters will decide several local races Tuesday, including two contests featuring write-in candidates.

In the sheriff's race, Republican Eric Southerland faces Charles Weaver, a certified write-in candidate and longtime chief deputy with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office. Weaver's name won't appear on the ballot, but voters can write it in.

There's also a write-in challenge for the District 2 seat on the County Board of Commissioners. Republican incumbent Dexter Edwards faces Tracey Simmons Kornegay, the county's health director.

In District 3, Republican Justin Edwards is running unopposed.

There are also two school board seats on the ballot. Republican Pam Edwards is unopposed in District 2, while Republican David Jones is unopposed in District 3.

And in the race for North Carolina House District 4, Republican Jimmy Dixon faces Democrat Vernon Moore.

Voters in the Natural Wells Fire Protection District will also decide whether to approve a tax for fire protection services. That referendum appears only on ballots within the fire district.

Duplin County voters will also weigh in on the three proposed amendments to the state constitution involving voter identification, income taxes and property taxes.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston