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Democrats in NC cast the highest number of ballots in early voting; different picture in parts of ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 5:53 AM EST
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East

As voters head to the polls this Election Day, numbers show that more than 2.8 million North Carolinians cast ballots during early voting ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. That's nearly 36% of the state's registered voters.

Statewide, registered Democrats cast the most early ballots, followed by unaffiliated voters and Republicans, but the picture is different across eastern North Carolina.

In Carteret, Craven and Onslow counties, registered Republicans led early voting, while Democrats cast the most ballots in Pitt County.

More than 41,000 early ballots were cast in Pitt County, compared with more than 28,000 in Craven.

Carteret County had particularly strong participation, with 41% of registered voters casting ballots early.

Those numbers reflect party registration, not which candidates people voted for.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6:30 in the morning until 7:30 at night.

Voters must go to their assigned Election Day polling place.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston