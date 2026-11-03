Democrats in NC cast the highest number of ballots in early voting; different picture in parts of ENC

As voters head to the polls this Election Day, numbers show that more than 2.8 million North Carolinians cast ballots during early voting ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. That's nearly 36% of the state's registered voters.

Statewide, registered Democrats cast the most early ballots, followed by unaffiliated voters and Republicans, but the picture is different across eastern North Carolina.

In Carteret, Craven and Onslow counties, registered Republicans led early voting, while Democrats cast the most ballots in Pitt County.

More than 41,000 early ballots were cast in Pitt County, compared with more than 28,000 in Craven.

Carteret County had particularly strong participation, with 41% of registered voters casting ballots early.

Those numbers reflect party registration, not which candidates people voted for.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6:30 in the morning until 7:30 at night.

Voters must go to their assigned Election Day polling place.