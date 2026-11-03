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Dare County will decide several local races, along with a referendum that could increase the sales tax

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:18 AM EST

Voters in Dare County will decide several local races Tuesday, along with a referendum that could increase the county's sales tax.

In the at-large county commission race, Republican Ervin Bateman faces Democrat Aida Havel. The other two commission candidates, Republicans David Twiddy in District 1 and Rob Ross in District 2, are running unopposed.

County commissioners oversee decisions involving property taxes, public safety, infrastructure and other services. In Dare County, those decisions include coastal erosion, flooding and beach nourishment.

There's also a contested school board race in District 1, where Republican Stephen Nichols faces Democrat Kelleta Govan.

Republicans Ron Payne and Rich Shope are running unopposed in Districts 2 and 3.

Sheriff Rodney Rawls and Clerk of Superior Court Dean Martin Tolson are also unopposed.

Voters will decide two contested judicial races. Democrat Eula Reid faces Republican Robert Trivette for a Superior Court judgeship, and Democrat Jennifer Wells faces Republican Kyle Jones for a District Court seat.

Dare County voters will also decide whether to approve an additional quarter-cent local sales tax. The proposed tax would add 25 cents to a $100 purchase subject to the tax.

And voters will weigh in on three proposed amendments to the state constitution.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston