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Cooper, Ager and Roney are some of the victors in the 2026 midterm election. Read the results here

BPR News | By BPR News
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:36 PM EST
Asheville Mayor-elect Kim Roney speaks at the Grey Eagle after her mayoral win is announced.
Laura Hackett
/
BPR News
Asheville Mayor-elect Kim Roney speaks at the Grey Eagle after her mayoral win is announced.

As part of the national “blue wave,” North Carolina elected its first Democrat for Senate since 2008. Former Gov. Roy Cooper beat out Michael Whatley, who was President Trump’s hand-picked candidate. Cooper is replacing Sen. Tom Tillis who is retiring.

In North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, which covers most of Western North Carolina, Democrat Jamie Ager defeated Republican Jennifer Balkcom. This makes Ager the first Democrat to fill the seat in more than a decade.

Locally, the race for Asheville mayor wound up tilting heavily for Council member Kim Roney. Roney defeated incumbent Esther Manheimer, who held the post for 12 years.

Here are the results from the Nov. 3 election as of 10:30 p.m.:

U.S. Senate

  • Michael Whatley - R: 39.14%
  • Roy Cooper - D: 58.78%

North Carolina 11th Congressional District

  • Jennifer Balkcom - R: 25.64%
  • Jamie Ager  - D: 73.25%

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners - District 1

  • Rob Stetson - 33.60%
  • Anna V. Stearns - 66.40%

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners - District 2

  • Greg Parks - 40.49%
  • Lonnie Israel - 59.51%

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners - District 3

  • Al Whitesides - 100%

City of Asheville Mayor

  • Kim Roney - 58.28%
  • Esther Manheimer - 41.01%

Asheville City Council

  • Drew Ball - 22.86%
  • Maggie Ullman - 20.73%
  • Jeffrey Burroughs - 15.50%
  • S. Antanette Mosely 17.65%
  • Sheneika Smith - 10.27%
  • Keith Young - 12.61%

Buncombe County Open Space Bonds Referendum

  • Yes - 63.92%
  • No - 36.08%

Buncombe County Housing Bonds Referendum

  • Yes - 57.98%
  • No - 42.02%

Buncombe Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

  • Sara Nichols - 44.32%
  • Anthony D. Cole - 33.41%
  • Trent Duncan - 14.13%
  • Alan Ditmore - 7.70%

For complete 2026 North Carolina midterm election results, visit the state Board of Elections website.

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