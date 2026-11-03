Carteret County voters will decide who will lead the sheriff's office and who will represent them on the county board of commissioners

Voters in Carteret County will decide several local races Tuesday, including who will lead the Sheriff's Office and who will represent them on the County Board of Commissioners.

In the sheriff's race, Republican John Nyberg faces unaffiliated candidate Franklin Rice.The winner will oversee county law enforcement, detention operations and public safety services.

There's also a contested race for County Commission District 3, where Democrat Chris Monteleon faces Republican Jimmy Paylor.

County commissioners make decisions affecting property taxes, county spending, infrastructure and emergency services. In Carteret County, those decisions also involve issues such as coastal development, flooding and growth.

Several other county commission seats are on the ballot, but those candidates are running unopposed.

Education is also on the ballot, with four seats on the Carteret County Board of Education up for election. All four candidates are unopposed.

Voters will also choose two members of the county's Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from a field of three candidates.

Those supervisors work on conservation efforts involving soil, water quality and natural resources.

Carteret County saw strong early voting participation, with about 41% of registered voters casting ballots before Election Day.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 and close at 7:30 Tuesday night. Voters must go to their assigned Election Day polling place.