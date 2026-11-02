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Two plead guilty to scheme that stole more than $187,000 in pandemic rental assistance funds in Lenoir County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:58 AM EST
Daquan Copeland, 35, of Houston, TX and Esless White Sr., 51, of Jamaica, NY, pleaded guilty in federal court to Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud by engaging in a scheme with others to defraud the federal government of more than $187,000. Each faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to one million dollars when they are sentenced later this year.
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina
Daquan Copeland, 35, of Houston, TX and Esless White Sr., 51, of Jamaica, NY, pleaded guilty in federal court to Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud by engaging in a scheme with others to defraud the federal government of more than $187,000. Each faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to one million dollars when they are sentenced later this year.

Two people have pleaded guilty in federal court to a scheme that stole more than $187,000 in pandemic rental assistance funds in Lenoir County.

Daquan Copeland and Esless White admitted participating in a conspiracy to defraud North Carolina's HOPE program, which was designed to help people struggling to pay rent and avoid eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors say the pair and others submitted fake rental leases for several Lenoir County properties to support fraudulent applications.

Between November 2020 and December 2021, the group submitted 23 fraudulent applications and used the money for personal expenses.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle says the stolen funds were intended to help people in need and that those who defraud taxpayer-funded programs will be prosecuted.

Copeland and White are awaiting sentencing.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston