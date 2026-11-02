Two plead guilty to scheme that stole more than $187,000 in pandemic rental assistance funds in Lenoir County

Two people have pleaded guilty in federal court to a scheme that stole more than $187,000 in pandemic rental assistance funds in Lenoir County.

Daquan Copeland and Esless White admitted participating in a conspiracy to defraud North Carolina's HOPE program, which was designed to help people struggling to pay rent and avoid eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors say the pair and others submitted fake rental leases for several Lenoir County properties to support fraudulent applications.

Between November 2020 and December 2021, the group submitted 23 fraudulent applications and used the money for personal expenses.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle says the stolen funds were intended to help people in need and that those who defraud taxpayer-funded programs will be prosecuted.

Copeland and White are awaiting sentencing.