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State investigating 31 gas stations after complaints that they may not be passing along temporary gas tax savings to drivers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:55 AM EST
A customer checks gas price while he fills up his vehicle's tank at a gas station, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
File: A customer checks gas price while he fills up his vehicle's tank at a gas station.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is investigating 31 gas stations following complaints that they may not be passing along temporary gas tax savings to drivers.

The state suspended its 41-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and diesel October 10, with the suspension lasting through November 30. Under the law, gas stations are required to pass those savings along to customers.

Jackson says his office has sent letters to 31 stations requesting explanations of their pricing practices, with additional investigations expected this week. He says the state is reviewing every complaint it receives and intends to enforce the law.

The Attorney General's Office emphasizes that receiving a letter does not mean a gas station has violated the law.

Drivers who believe they're being overcharged can file a complaint online through the state's Fuel Check program or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston