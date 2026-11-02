State investigating 31 gas stations after complaints that they may not be passing along temporary gas tax savings to drivers

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is investigating 31 gas stations following complaints that they may not be passing along temporary gas tax savings to drivers.

The state suspended its 41-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and diesel October 10, with the suspension lasting through November 30. Under the law, gas stations are required to pass those savings along to customers.

Jackson says his office has sent letters to 31 stations requesting explanations of their pricing practices, with additional investigations expected this week. He says the state is reviewing every complaint it receives and intends to enforce the law.

The Attorney General's Office emphasizes that receiving a letter does not mean a gas station has violated the law.

Drivers who believe they're being overcharged can file a complaint online through the state's Fuel Check program or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.