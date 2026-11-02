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Former Fort Bragg contractor accused of leaking classified military information on social media

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:51 AM EST
Fort Bragg in North Carolina is one of 10 bases that are named after Confederate military leaders.
File photo: Fort Bragg.

A former government contractor who worked at Fort Bragg has been arrested by the FBI, accused of leaking classified military information on social media.

Federal prosecutors say James Ashbacher of Spring Lake worked for a private company providing security and emergency management services to the Army's Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg. He held a top-secret security clearance.

According to the Justice Department, Ashbacher illegally photographed and removed images and videos of classified military operations and posted them online. When the material was shared on another social media platform, prosecutors say he tried to have some of it removed.

A search of his home also turned up classified military documents and night vision goggles reported missing from an Army Special Operations unit.

Ashbacher faces charges involving the unauthorized disclosure and possession of national defense information and theft of government property.

The FBI and Army investigators are handling the case.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston