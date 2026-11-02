Former Fort Bragg contractor accused of leaking classified military information on social media

A former government contractor who worked at Fort Bragg has been arrested by the FBI, accused of leaking classified military information on social media.

Federal prosecutors say James Ashbacher of Spring Lake worked for a private company providing security and emergency management services to the Army's Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg. He held a top-secret security clearance.

According to the Justice Department, Ashbacher illegally photographed and removed images and videos of classified military operations and posted them online. When the material was shared on another social media platform, prosecutors say he tried to have some of it removed.

A search of his home also turned up classified military documents and night vision goggles reported missing from an Army Special Operations unit.

Ashbacher faces charges involving the unauthorized disclosure and possession of national defense information and theft of government property.

The FBI and Army investigators are handling the case.