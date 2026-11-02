Election Day 2026: What eastern North Carolina voters need to know

More than 2.8 million North Carolinians cast ballots during early voting ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, setting a new record for participation in a midterm election.

Voters across eastern North Carolina head to the polls Tuesday to decide several important federal, state and local races, along with proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution.

Early voting ended Saturday, with the final turnout surpassing every previous midterm election in the state's history. The record participation comes as voters prepare to weigh in on a closely watched U.S. Senate contest and a rematch in the 1st Congressional District.

High-profile races on the ballot

One of the most closely watched contests is North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat. Former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper is facing Republican Michael Whatley in a race that could have significant implications for the balance of power in Washington.

The seat is open following the departure of Republican Senator Thom Tillis, making the contest one of the major Senate races in the country.

In eastern North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Don Davis faces Republican Laurie Buckhout in a rematch of their 2024 contest.

Davis narrowly defeated Buckhout in that election, and the rematch is again drawing attention to a district that has been closely contested in recent years.

State and local races also on the ballot

Beyond the congressional contests, voters will decide races for the North Carolina General Assembly, judicial positions and county offices.

Several proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution are also on the ballot. The measures address voter identification requirements, the state income tax and property taxes collected by local governments.

All three amendments were placed on the ballot by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Each requires a simple majority of votes to pass.

Although the ballot descriptions are relatively brief, the proposals could have long-term implications for how elections are conducted, how the state raises revenue and how local governments pay for public services.

Three constitutional amendments explained

1. Expanding the photo ID requirement for voting

The first proposal would amend the state constitution to require all voters, including those voting by mail, to present photo identification before casting a ballot.

The ballot question reads: “Constitutional amendment to require all voters, not just those presenting to vote in person, to present photo identification before voting.”

North Carolina already requires voters casting ballots in person to show an acceptable photo ID. However, absentee-by-mail voters currently have different options for verifying their identity, including providing identifying information or completing an exception form in certain circumstances. If approved, the amendment would extend the photo ID requirement to all voters, not just those voting in person.

Supporters say placing the requirement in the constitution would strengthen election security and make the identification standard more difficult to change. Opponents have raised concerns about creating additional hurdles for absentee voters, including older residents, people with disabilities and voters who may have difficulty obtaining an acceptable photo ID.

The amendment would establish the constitutional requirement, with lawmakers responsible for addressing how it would be implemented.

2. Capping the state income tax rate at 3.5%

The second amendment would lower the maximum state income tax rate allowed under the North Carolina Constitution from 7% to 3.5%.

The ballot question reads: “Constitutional amendment to keep the State income tax rate from being raised higher than three and one-half percent (3.5%).”

If approved, the constitutional cap would apply to both individual and corporate income tax rates beginning January 1, 2027.

Supporters say the amendment would protect taxpayers from future tax increases and preserve the state's efforts to keep income taxes low. Republican lawmakers argue that North Carolina's tax reforms have helped encourage economic growth and that putting the lower cap in the constitution would protect those changes.

Critics, including Democratic Governor Josh Stein, argue the proposal could limit the state's ability to respond to future budget needs. They say it could also restrict lawmakers' ability to increase taxes on higher-income earners if additional revenue is needed for schools, health care and other public services.

Importantly, approving the amendment would not immediately lower anyone's tax bill. North Carolina has already enacted legislation reducing the individual income tax rate in the coming years. The amendment would instead establish a constitutional ceiling on how high the rate could go in the future.

The proposal was approved by lawmakers through Senate Bill 1080.

3. Limiting property tax increases by local governments

The third amendment would require the General Assembly to establish limits on property tax increases by local governments, including counties and municipalities.

The ballot question reads: “Constitutional amendment requiring limits on property tax increases by local governments.”

If approved, the amendment would direct state lawmakers to pass legislation limiting how much local governments can increase property tax collections. The amendment also allows for exceptions to those limits. However, the proposal does not establish a specific cap or explain exactly how the restrictions would work. Those details would be left to the General Assembly.

Supporters argue that limiting property tax increases could help protect homeowners from rising tax burdens and encourage local governments to exercise greater restraint in spending. Opponents say the amendment could restrict the ability of counties and cities to pay for essential services, particularly as the costs of operating local governments continue to rise.

That could have implications for public schools, emergency services, public safety and infrastructure projects, which often depend heavily on local tax revenue.

Critics also point out that limiting property tax collections does not necessarily mean individual homeowners would see their tax bills decrease.

For eastern North Carolina, where counties rely on property taxes to help finance schools, emergency services and other local needs, the eventual rules could have a significant impact.

The proposal was approved through House Bill 1089.

What voters need to know

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Polls across North Carolina open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned Election Day precinct. Anyone who is in line when polls close at 7:30 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

North Carolina voters will also be asked to present an acceptable photo identification when checking in. Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID can still cast a provisional ballot and follow the required process for having their ballot counted.

Voters can find their assigned polling location, review a sample ballot and get additional election information through the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

With early voting now complete and turnout reaching a historic high, attention turns to Election Day and the decisions voters across North Carolina will make at the polls.