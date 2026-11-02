Election 2026: A county-by-county guide to candidates in Eastern North Carolina

The following guide lists candidates in 15 counties across the Public Radio East listening area, organized alphabetically by county. Party affiliations are identified as Democrat (D), Republican (R) or unaffiliated (U). Candidates running without opposition are noted.

Beaufort County

Sheriff

• Corey Dixon (D)

• Scott Hammonds (R)

Board of Commissioners

• Ed Booth (D)

• Stan Deatherage (R)

• John Edwards (R)

• Ashley Woolard (R)

Board of Education

• District 2: Charles Hickman (R) — unopposed

• District 4: Terry Williams (R) — unopposed

• District 6: Danielle Brinson (D) vs. Monica Davis (R)

• District 8: Jennifer Cox Cornelius (R) vs. Elise Ross Manning (U)

Superior Court Judge

• Regina Rodgers Parker (D)

• Brian Pafford (R)

District Court Judge

• Cole Phelps (D)

• Lloyd Williams (R)

Other offices

• Clerk of Superior Court: Sherry Gravely — unopposed

• District Attorney: Tom Anglim — unopposed

Carteret County

Sheriff

• John Nyberg (R)

• Franklin Rice (U)

Board of Commissioners

• District 3: Chris Monteleon (D) vs. Jimmy Paylor (R)

Board of Education

• 4 seats are on the ballot, with all candidates unopposed.

Craven County

Sheriff

• Mickey Tillman (D)

• Chip Hughes (R)

Board of Commissioners

• District 1: Joshua Whitford (R) vs. Jeffrey O'Neill (Green)

• District 2: Gregory Holmes (D) vs. Jason Jones (R)

• District 5: Theron McCabe (D) vs. Sherry Hunt (R)

Board of Education

• District 4: Cleopatra Hargett-Lawton (D) vs. Jennifer Dacey (R)

Municipal elections

• Havelock, Bridgeton and Dover: Mayoral and governing board elections

• River Bend and Trent Woods: Contested town board elections

Dare County

Board of Commissioners

• At-large: Aida Havel (D) vs. Ervin Bateman (R)

• District 1: David Twiddy (R) — unopposed

• District 2: Rob Ross (R) — unopposed

Board of Education

• District 1: Kelleta Govan (D) vs. Stephen Nichols (R)

• District 2: Ron Payne (R) — unopposed

• District 3: Rich Shope (R) — unopposed

Superior Court Judge

• Eula Reid (D)

• Robert Trivette (R)

District Court Judge

• Jennifer Wells (D)

• Kyle Jones (R)

Other offices

• Sheriff: Rodney Rawls — unopposed

• Clerk of Superior Court: Dean Martin Tolson — unopposed

Duplin County

Sheriff

• Eric Southerland (R)

• Charles Weaver — certified write-in candidate

Board of Commissioners

• District 2: Dexter Edwards (R) vs. Tracey Simmons Kornegay — certified write-in candidate

• District 3: Justin Edwards (R) — unopposed

Board of Education

• District 2: Pam Edwards (R) — unopposed

• District 3: David J. Jones (R) — unopposed

NC House District 4

• Jimmy Dixon (R)

• Vernon Moore (D)

Other offices

• Clerk of Superior Court: Amy Price (R) — unopposed

Edgecombe County

Clerk of Superior Court

• Carol Allen White (D)

• Lisa Preku Webb (R)

District Attorney — District 8

• Rena Spellman (D)

• Jeffrey Marsigli (R)

District Court Judge — Special Election

• Tia Hudgins Taylor (D)

• Mark Osterhout (R)

Board of Commissioners

• District 4: George Thorne (D) — unopposed

• District 6: David Batts (D) — unopposed

• District 7: Larry Woodley (D) — unopposed

NC Senate District 5

• Kandie Smith (D)

• Henry Hostetler (R)

NC House District 23

• Patricia Smith (D)

• Brent Roberson (R)

Other offices

• Sheriff: Cleveland Atkinson Jr. — unopposed

Greene County

Board of Commissioners

• District 3: Tammy Jennette (D) vs. Jerry Jones (R)

• District 4: Tyrone Sutton Jr. (D) — unopposed

• District 5: Ray Johnson (R) — unopposed

Board of Education — 3 seats

• Leisa Edwards Batts (D)

• Natasha Sutton (D)

• Darius Shackleford (D)

• Mason Dyer (R)

• Joe Smith (R)

• Holly Medlin (R)

District Court Judge

• Sonya Davis (D)

• Roy Dawson (R)

NC Senate District 4

• Jessica Rivera (D)

• Buck Newton (R)

NC House District 12

• Don Hardy (D)

• Chris Humphrey (R)

Municipal elections

• Hookerton mayor: Tyler Shirley vs. Sandra Stocks

• Hookerton commissioners: 4 candidates for 2 seats

• Walstonburg commissioners: 6 candidates for 5 seats

• Walstonburg mayor: Dana Suggs — unopposed

Other offices

• Sheriff: Matt Sasser — unopposed

• Clerk of Superior Court: Holly Jones Little — unopposed

Hyde County

Sheriff

• Guire Cahoon (D)

• Odell Williams (U)

Board of Education

• At-large: Andy Holloway (D) vs. Dustin Nails (R)

• Ocracoke District: Rachael Chestnut (D) — unopposed

Board of Commissioners

• Swan Quarter Township: Jan Moore (R) — unopposed

Superior Court Judge

• Regina Rodgers Parker (D)

• Brian Pafford (R)

District Court Judge

• Cole Phelps (D)

• Lloyd Williams (R)

NC Senate District 2

• Roy Surrett (D)

• Norman Sanderson (R)

NC House District 79

• Darren Armstrong (R) — unopposed

Jones County

Board of Commissioners

• District 1: Lou Miller (D) vs. Ralph Gray (R)

• District 2: Brittney Meadows (D) vs. Michael Jordan (R)

• District 3: Richard Avery Jr. (U), Jack Bender (U) and Fernanda Copeland (U)

• District 4: Michael Pretty (D) vs. Zach Simons (U)

• District 5: Frank Emory (R) — unopposed

• District 6: Harvey Rouse Jr. (R) vs. Mike Haddock (U)

• District 7: Ashley Norris (R) vs. Vernon Lee Harris (U)

Board of Education — 3 seats

• Keith Parrish (D)

• Lisa Byrd (R)

• Debbie Philyaw (R)

• Chance Gray (R)

Other offices

• Sheriff: Matthew Wineman — unopposed

• Clerk of Superior Court: Chris Henderson — unopposed

Lenoir County

Board of Education

• District 1: Billy Davis (R) — unopposed

• District 2: Merwyn Smith (D) vs. John Wiggins (R)

• District 5: W.D. Anderson (D) — unopposed

Board of Commissioners

• District 1: Mac Daughety (R) — unopposed

• District 2: B.J. Murphy (R) — unopposed

• District 5: Cleveland Lovick (D) — unopposed

District Court Judge

• Sonya Davis (D)

• Roy Dawson (R)

NC House District 12

• Don Hardy (D)

• Chris Humphrey (R)

NC Senate District 3

• Charles Dudley (D)

• Bob Brinson (R)

Other offices

• Sheriff: Jackie Rogers — unopposed

• Clerk of Superior Court: Mary Alphin — unopposed

Martin County

Sheriff

• Marvin Hilliard (D)

• Drew Robinson (U)

Board of Commissioners — Western District

• Ronnie Smith (D)

• Joe Ayers (R)

• J.C. Edwards Jr. (U)

Board of Education

• District 1: Abby Mason — unopposed

• District 2: Pat Nelson — unopposed

• District 4: Gene Scott — unopposed

• District 6: Doug Baker — unopposed

Superior Court Judge

• Regina Rodgers Parker (D)

• Brian Pafford (R)

District Court Judge

• Cole Phelps (D)

• Lloyd Williams (R)

Other offices

• Clerk of Superior Court: Amanda Bramble — unopposed

• District Attorney: Tom Anglim — unopposed

Onslow County

Board of Commissioners — 3 seats

• Rebecca Cooper (D)

• Michel Leandre Jr. (D)

• Royce Bennett (R)

• Whitney Cantrell (R)

• Tim Foster (R)

Board of Education — 3 seats

• Doug Davis (R) — unopposed

• Bill Lanier (R) — unopposed

• Angie Todd (R) — unopposed

Other offices

• Sheriff: Chris Thomas — unopposed

• Clerk of Superior Court: Cindy Casteen — unopposed

• District Attorney: Ernie Lee — unopposed

Pamlico County

Board of Commissioners — 2 at-large seats

• Jennifer Sanders Williford (U)

• Doug Brinson (R)

• Derek Potter (R)

Board of Commissioners — District Seats

• District 3: Edward Riggs Jr. (R) — unopposed

• District 4: Carl Ollison (D) — unopposed

Board of Education

• At-large, 2 seats: Jamie Gibbs (D) and Erik Smith (R)

• District 4: Myra Stokes Carter (D) — unopposed

Municipal elections

• Stonewall mayor: Maurice Benton vs. John Buck III

• Minnesott Beach commissioners: 7 candidates for 4 seats

• Vandemere commissioners: 6 candidates for 5 seats

• Additional town board elections in Alliance, Arapahoe, Bayboro, Mesic and Oriental

Other offices

• Sheriff: Chris Davis — unopposed

• Clerk of Superior Court: Steven Hollowell — unopposed

Pitt County

Board of Commissioners

• District 4: Rodney Harris (D) vs. Benji Holloman (R)

• District 5: Dennis McLawhorn (D) vs. Mark C. Smith (R)

• District 6: Blake C. Price (D) vs. Gary Weaver (R)

District Court Judge

• Watsi M. Sutton (D)

• Daniel Hines Entzminger (R)

Other offices

• Sheriff: Paula Dance — unopposed

• District Attorney: Faris Dixon — unopposed

• Board of Education: 4 uncontested seats

Tyrrell County

Sheriff

• Joey Elliott (R)

• Major Shively (U)

Board of Commissioners

• Nina Basnight Griswell (D)

• Mark Mixon (D)

• Jordan Davis (R)

Superior Court Judge

• Regina Rodgers Parker (D)

• Brian Pafford (R)

District Court Judge

• Cole Phelps (D)

• Lloyd Williams (R)

U.S. House — District 1

• Don Davis (D)

• Laurie Buckhout (R)

• Tom Bailey (Libertarian)

Other offices

• Clerk of Superior Court: Angie Etheridge Sexton (D) — unopposed

Washington County

Board of Commissioners

• At-large: Melinda Porter (D) vs. Jonathan Sawyer IV (R)

• District 2: Julius Walker Jr. (D) — unopposed

• District 3: Tracey Johnson (D) — unopposed

Board of Education

• Carlos Riddick (D) — unopposed

• Sherri Blount Gilliam (D) — unopposed

• Lois Clark (D) — unopposed

Superior Court Judge

• Regina Rodgers Parker (D)

• Brian Pafford (R)

District Court Judge

• Cole Phelps (D)

• Lloyd Williams (R)

NC House District 1

• Miriam Rollin (D)

• Edward Goodwin (R)

NC Senate District 2

• Roy Surrett (D)

• Norman Sanderson (R)

Other offices

• Sheriff: Arlo Norman — unopposed

• Clerk of Superior Court: Brian Keith Phelps — unopposed

Election 2026: County-by-county guide to referendums in Eastern North Carolina

Voters across Eastern North Carolina will decide questions involving taxes, alcohol sales and fire protection in Tuesday's general election, along with 3 proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution.

The November 3 ballot includes several local referendums that apply only to certain counties, towns or fire districts.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown, in alphabetical order.

Beaufort County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Carteret County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Craven County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Dare County

Local sales and use tax referendum:

Voters will decide whether to approve an additional 0.25% local sales and use tax.

The increase would add 25 cents to a $100 purchase subject to the tax.

A vote for the referendum would authorize the additional tax. A vote against would leave the existing sales tax rate unchanged.

Duplin County

Natural Wells Fire Protection District tax referendum:

Voters within the Natural Wells Fire Protection District will decide whether to authorize a tax for fire protection services.

The referendum applies only to people who live within the designated fire district.

A vote for the proposal would authorize the fire protection tax. A vote against would reject it.

Edgecombe County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Greene County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Hyde County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Jones County

Jones County mixed-beverage referendum:

Voters will decide whether to permit qualifying businesses to sell mixed drinks, including liquor by the drink, and authorize on-premises and off-premises sales of beer and unfortified wine.

The proposal applies to qualifying restaurants, hotels, private clubs and other businesses covered by state alcohol regulations.

Pollocksville mixed-beverage referendum:

Voters in Pollocksville will decide a separate referendum addressing the same types of alcoholic beverage sales within town limits.

The town question is separate from the countywide referendum.

Lenoir County

Grifton mixed-beverage referendum:

Grifton extends into both Pitt and Lenoir counties.

Voters within Grifton's town limits will decide whether to authorize mixed-beverage sales at qualifying businesses, along with on-premises and off-premises beer and unfortified wine sales.

The referendum does not apply to all Lenoir County voters.

Martin County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Onslow County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Pamlico County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Pitt County

Grifton mixed-beverage referendum:

Voters in the town of Grifton will decide whether qualifying businesses can sell mixed drinks, along with beer and unfortified wine for consumption on or off the premises.

The referendum applies only within Grifton's town limits, including the portions of town in Pitt and Lenoir counties.

Tyrrell County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Washington County

No additional local referendums are listed.

Voters will decide the 3 statewide constitutional amendments.

Statewide constitutional amendments

All North Carolina voters will also decide 3 proposed changes to the state constitution.



Voter photo identification: Would extend the constitutional photo identification requirement to all voters, including those voting by mail, rather than limiting the constitutional requirement to people voting in person. Maximum state income tax rate: Would prohibit the state income tax rate from being raised above 3.5%. Property tax limits: Would require limits on property tax increases by local governments. The proposed amendment does not specify a numerical limit.

Voters can select "For" or "Against" each amendment. A majority voting in favor of an amendment is required for it to pass.

More information: The North Carolina State Board of Elections provides official referendum lists and precinct-specific sample ballots.