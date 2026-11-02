ECU hosting free screening of award-winning documentary exposing fraud in addiction treatment industry

East Carolina University is hosting a free screening Wednesday of an award-winning documentary exposing fraud in the addiction treatment industry.

The film, "SHUFFLE," follows 3 people navigating a system where some treatment facilities allegedly put insurance profits ahead of patients' recovery. The documentary won a jury award at the SXSW Film Festival and was executive produced by ECU alumnus Justin Benoliel.

Benoliel and the film's director, Benjamin Flaherty, will attend the screening and answer questions afterward.

The event begins at 6:00 Wednesday evening in the Black Box Theatre at ECU's Main Campus Student Center in Greenville. It's free and open to the public, but seating is limited and advance registration is encouraged through ECU's alumni website.