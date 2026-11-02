Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ECU hosting free screening of award-winning documentary exposing fraud in addiction treatment industry

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 2, 2026 at 7:01 AM EST

East Carolina University is hosting a free screening Wednesday of an award-winning documentary exposing fraud in the addiction treatment industry.

The film, "SHUFFLE," follows 3 people navigating a system where some treatment facilities allegedly put insurance profits ahead of patients' recovery. The documentary won a jury award at the SXSW Film Festival and was executive produced by ECU alumnus Justin Benoliel.

Benoliel and the film's director, Benjamin Flaherty, will attend the screening and answer questions afterward.

The event begins at 6:00 Wednesday evening in the Black Box Theatre at ECU's Main Campus Student Center in Greenville. It's free and open to the public, but seating is limited and advance registration is encouraged through ECU's alumni website.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston