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A midterm record 2.8 million North Carolinians voted early this election

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:01 AM EST
Voters waited more than 45 minutes to vote early at South Regional Library in Charlotte on Saturday, the final day of early, in-person voting.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Voters waited more than 45 minutes to vote early at South Regional Library in Charlotte on Saturday, the final day of early, in-person voting.

More than 2.8 million North Carolinians cast ballots during early voting ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. That’s the most ever for a midterm election.

The number of people who cast ballots early was 30% higher than the 2022 midterms, when the GOP did well. The 2026 early vote was also 25% higher than the 2018 midterms, when Democrats had a strong performance.

But this year, registered Republicans were not as enthusiastic as Democrats, likely due to President Trump’s low approval ratings.

Republicans made up 26 percent of early voters this year, compared to 31 percent four years ago.

Democrats are expecting to do well on Tuesday. Democrat Roy Cooper is favored to win the U.S. Senate seat over Republican Michael Whatley.

But whether there is a Blue Wave depends on how unaffiliated voters break. They were 35 percent of early voters this year, compared to 30 percent in 2022.

In addition to winning the Senate race, Democrats hope to win a state Supreme Court race and possibly flip the state House. They also are eyeing upset victories in at least two Congressional races – the 11th district in the mountains and the 1st district in the rural northeast and coast.
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Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison