As we get ready to turn our clocks back this weekend, a new poll finds more North Carolinians would rather keep daylight saving time year-round.

The High Point University poll found 40 percent favor permanent daylight saving time, which would mean more daylight in the evenings.

Another 32 percent prefer keeping the current system of changing clocks twice a year, while 18 percent would rather stay on standard time year-round.

Health experts say switching between the two can disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to fatigue and other health problems.

The poll surveyed just over 1,000 North Carolina adults in September.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks fall back one hour.