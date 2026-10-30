Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poll finds more North Carolinians would rather keep daylight saving time year-round

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Nancy-Lee Mauger
/
Nancy-Lee Mauger

As we get ready to turn our clocks back this weekend, a new poll finds more North Carolinians would rather keep daylight saving time year-round.

The High Point University poll found 40 percent favor permanent daylight saving time, which would mean more daylight in the evenings.

Another 32 percent prefer keeping the current system of changing clocks twice a year, while 18 percent would rather stay on standard time year-round.

Health experts say switching between the two can disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to fatigue and other health problems.

The poll surveyed just over 1,000 North Carolina adults in September.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks fall back one hour.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston