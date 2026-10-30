First district Congressional race the most expensive U.S. House election in American history

The congressional race in eastern North Carolina has become the most expensive U.S. House election in American history.

According to political advertising tracker AdImpact, nearly $53 million has been spent or reserved for advertising in the First Congressional District race between Democratic incumbent Don Davis and Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout.

Democrats have committed $29.6 million to advertising supporting Davis, while Republicans have committed $23.3 million supporting Buckhout.

The district was redrawn by Republican lawmakers last year, making it more favorable to their party.

The two candidates faced off in 2024, when Davis won by just over 6,300 votes.

The previous race attracted $38.5 million in advertising.

The latest figures make this year's contest the most expensive U.S. House general election on record, with Election Day still ahead.