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First district Congressional race the most expensive U.S. House election in American history

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.

The congressional race in eastern North Carolina has become the most expensive U.S. House election in American history.

According to political advertising tracker AdImpact, nearly $53 million has been spent or reserved for advertising in the First Congressional District race between Democratic incumbent Don Davis and Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout.

Democrats have committed $29.6 million to advertising supporting Davis, while Republicans have committed $23.3 million supporting Buckhout.

The district was redrawn by Republican lawmakers last year, making it more favorable to their party.

The two candidates faced off in 2024, when Davis won by just over 6,300 votes.

The previous race attracted $38.5 million in advertising.

The latest figures make this year's contest the most expensive U.S. House general election on record, with Election Day still ahead.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston