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Duplin County woman among 18 charged with illegally voting in North Carolina elections

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:42 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

A Duplin County woman is among 18 people newly charged by federal prosecutors with illegally voting in North Carolina elections. The Justice Department announced the charges today, October 29.

The woman is Jacqueline Papandreou Brown, 63, a native of Singapore and citizen of the United Kingdom who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

According to the Justice Department, Brown registered to vote in 2020 and cast a ballot in the November 2024 general election.

She faces two federal charges: falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to vote and voting as a noncitizen.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston