Duplin County woman among 18 charged with illegally voting in North Carolina elections

A Duplin County woman is among 18 people newly charged by federal prosecutors with illegally voting in North Carolina elections. The Justice Department announced the charges today, October 29.

The woman is Jacqueline Papandreou Brown, 63, a native of Singapore and citizen of the United Kingdom who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

According to the Justice Department, Brown registered to vote in 2020 and cast a ballot in the November 2024 general election.

She faces two federal charges: falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to vote and voting as a noncitizen.