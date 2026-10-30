Baby kangaroos help raise $2,800 for New Bern trauma recovery nonprofit

Baby kangaroos helped raise $2,800 for a New Bern nonprofit that supports people recovering from trauma.

More than 40 people attended the first Roos and Brews fundraiser earlier this month, where guests got to cuddle baby kangaroos while supporting Hesed Place.

The nonprofit offers workshops in pottery, music, Tai Chi and other creative activities designed to help adults heal from traumatic experiences.

Another kangaroo-themed event is planned for December 17 at the Gardens at Isaac Taylor House, featuring photos with Santa.

More information is available at HesedPlace.org.