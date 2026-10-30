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Baby kangaroos help raise $2,800 for New Bern trauma recovery nonprofit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
HESSED place

Baby kangaroos helped raise $2,800 for a New Bern nonprofit that supports people recovering from trauma.

More than 40 people attended the first Roos and Brews fundraiser earlier this month, where guests got to cuddle baby kangaroos while supporting Hesed Place.

The nonprofit offers workshops in pottery, music, Tai Chi and other creative activities designed to help adults heal from traumatic experiences.

Another kangaroo-themed event is planned for December 17 at the Gardens at Isaac Taylor House, featuring photos with Santa.

More information is available at HesedPlace.org.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston