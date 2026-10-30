As drought conditions worsen, Jacksonville is experiencing its driest start to fall in 24 years

Jacksonville is experiencing its driest start to fall in 24 years, as drought conditions worsen across eastern North Carolina.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows drought continuing across the region.

Greenville and surrounding Pitt County have been dealing with moderate to severe drought, while New Bern and Craven County are also experiencing dry conditions.

Wilson and Edgecombe counties have slipped from moderate to severe drought, and parts of the coast, including the Outer Banks, have returned to moderate drought.

The lack of rainfall is taking a toll on farmers. In Craven County, agricultural officials report soil moisture is so low that farmers are having trouble planting winter wheat. Water levels in rivers and ponds are also extremely low.

More than 30 percent of North Carolina is now experiencing severe drought or worse, affecting millions of people statewide.