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As drought conditions worsen, Jacksonville is experiencing its driest start to fall in 24 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT

Jacksonville is experiencing its driest start to fall in 24 years, as drought conditions worsen across eastern North Carolina.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows drought continuing across the region.

Greenville and surrounding Pitt County have been dealing with moderate to severe drought, while New Bern and Craven County are also experiencing dry conditions.

Wilson and Edgecombe counties have slipped from moderate to severe drought, and parts of the coast, including the Outer Banks, have returned to moderate drought.

The lack of rainfall is taking a toll on farmers. In Craven County, agricultural officials report soil moisture is so low that farmers are having trouble planting winter wheat. Water levels in rivers and ponds are also extremely low.

More than 30 percent of North Carolina is now experiencing severe drought or worse, affecting millions of people statewide.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston