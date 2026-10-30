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A new online tool aims to make North Carolina elections more transparent and accessible

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
NCElectionsLive.com
Courtesy Catawba College and UNC Charlotte
NCElectionsLive is an initiative that combines official election results, historical comparisons, and county-level voter data in a free, nonpartisan public resource.

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election, Catawba College and UNC Charlotte have launched a new voter resource. NCElectionsLive.com, a non-partisan election tool roughly one year in the making, combines official election results, historical voting comparisons, county-level voter data and more.

Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer says the goal was to make a multi-layer data presentation that was easy to navigate and understand. He says the website uses the same public transparency as the State Board of Elections.  

"A lot of folks want to know: how is Forsyth County performing?" he says. "How is Rowan County, Davidson County? And they can actually drill down into not just the counties, but they can also look at things like congressional districts, their state house, state senate districts to see how they're performing as well." 

Bitzer says the site’s early voter tracker is now live and will continue to refresh and update heading into Tuesday. After the polls close, results from the State Board of Elections will be posted immediately.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford