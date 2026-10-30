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$1 million in funding approved to buy and demolish three Outer Banks homes in danger of collapsing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Jenni Koontz
/
Epic Shutter Photography

More than one million dollars in state and federal funding has been approved to purchase and demolish three Outer Banks homes in danger of collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean.

The homes are in Rodanthe, including a longtime landmark known as the Black Pearl, which has been threatened by coastal erosion for more than a decade.

According to the Island Free Press, FEMA is providing $793,000, while North Carolina is contributing another $258,000. Dare County won't have to pay anything.

The purchases are voluntary and have not been finalized. The homes must first be appraised, and the owners must agree to sell.

If the purchases go through, the homes will be demolished and the properties preserved as open space.

Since 2020, 32 privately owned homes have collapsed into the ocean in Rodanthe and Buxton, leaving debris scattered along beaches and creating hazards for people and wildlife.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston