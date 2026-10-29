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Wilson County early voting site left unlocked overnight last week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)

The Wilson County Agricultural Center was found unlocked October 21st, when a groundskeeper arrived to open the facility. Both the building’s exterior doors and the enclosure where voting equipment was stored were unlocked. Wilson County Elections Director Tasha Bell says officials checked the site and found no evidence anyone had entered or tampered with equipment.

A Wilson County early voting site was left unlocked overnight last week, prompting an incident report to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The Wilson Times reports the Wilson County Agricultural Center was found unlocked October 21st, when a groundskeeper arrived to open the facility. Both the building’s exterior doors and the enclosure where voting equipment was stored were unlocked.

Wilson County Elections Director Tasha Bell says officials checked the site and found no evidence anyone had entered or tampered with equipment. She says voting laptops were shut down and protected by passcodes, and officials checked the ballot count.

The elections board discussed disciplinary action for the chief judges responsible for securing the site, but Bell decided to allow them to continue working through the election.

A second incident was also reported after voting equipment that should have been returned to the elections office was left at the agricultural center overnight.

The elections board has given Bell authority to take steps to improve security at the site.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston