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Still no construction underway on Martin Marietta Materials limestone mine in Vanceboro

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

There’s still no construction underway on the Martin Marietta Materials limestone mine planned for Vanceboro. That’s the latest from Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman, who says she went looking for an update on the proposed 649-acre mine.

The quarry could discharge as much as 12 million gallons of freshwater a day from the mining process into the brackish headwaters of Blounts Creek.

Zimmerman says state environmental officials inspected the site September 18th and met with Martin Marietta’s environmental engineer. She says the inspection report states the site has not been developed and there were no plans to begin construction at the time of the visit.

Zimmerman says she’s contacted state officials for more information about the mine’s future plans and will continue collecting baseline water-quality data from Blounts Creek.

The mine has been the subject of more than a decade of legal challenges by Sound Rivers and the North Carolina Coastal Federation. The state renewed Martin Marietta’s permit in 2025, allowing the project to move forward.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston