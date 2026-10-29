Pamlico County vigil honors domestic violence victims as deaths rise across North Carolina

A vigil in Pamlico County will honor people who have lost their lives to domestic violence as state leaders look for ways to prevent further deaths and better protect victims.

The Coastal Center for Hope and Healing is holding its annual Night of Remembrance, Hope and Healing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pamlico Community College in Grantsboro. The event is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and will bring together community members to remember victims, hear survivor stories and recognize the impact of domestic violence on families and communities.

The vigil will include a candle-lighting ceremony honoring those who have died, along with an opportunity to raise awareness and offer support to survivors and their families.

The Coastal Center for Hope and Healing serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Craven, Pamlico and Jones counties.

Organizers say the event is intended not only to remember those who have died, but also to offer hope and support to people affected by abuse.

Domestic violence deaths increase statewide

The vigil comes as North Carolina is seeing an increase in deaths related to domestic violence.

The North Carolina Department of Justice reported that domestic violence-related homicides claimed 155 victims in 2024. That number increased to 162 in 2025.

In response to the ongoing problem, Attorney General Jeff Jackson brought together state and local leaders Tuesday for a roundtable discussion focused on preventing domestic violence and improving protections for victims.

The discussion included Congresswoman Deborah Ross, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, health professionals and domestic violence service providers.

Participants considered several approaches to reducing violence and identifying situations in which victims may be at heightened risk.

Those strategies included strengthening the prosecution of strangulation crimes, educating students about healthy relationships and providing additional training for police officers, medical professionals and judges to recognize warning signs and respond to high-risk situations.

Jackson said the goal is to identify practical solutions and begin putting them into action in the coming months.