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Jones County voters to decide whether to allow businesses to sell mixed drinks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
As he often does, Robert reminded us of Tom Cruise in "Cocktail."
NPR

Jones County voters will decide next week whether to allow businesses to sell mixed drinks.

The referendum will be on the November third general election ballot.

If voters approve it, qualifying businesses could serve liquor by the drink. The change could give restaurants and other eligible businesses another way to serve customers.

County commissioners voted in July to put the question before voters.

Early voting continues through Saturday, with Election Day on November third.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston