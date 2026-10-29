Jones County voters to decide whether to allow businesses to sell mixed drinks
Jones County voters will decide next week whether to allow businesses to sell mixed drinks.
The referendum will be on the November third general election ballot.
If voters approve it, qualifying businesses could serve liquor by the drink. The change could give restaurants and other eligible businesses another way to serve customers.
County commissioners voted in July to put the question before voters.
Early voting continues through Saturday, with Election Day on November third.