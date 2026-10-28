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Vice President JD Vance to hold a campaign rally at Kinston Regional Jetport Wednesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, takes the stage with his wife Usha Vance during a rally at Middletown High School in his home town of Middletown, Ohio, Monday.
Paul Vernon
/
AP
File: Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance takes the stage with his wife Usha Vance.

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at the Kinston Regional Jetport Wednesday, as Republicans make a final push ahead of North Carolina’s November 3rd midterm elections.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m., with Vance expected to speak at 2 p.m.

The rally is being hosted by Trump 47 Committee, Inc. Attendees must register in advance through the official event website.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid NC 148 near the airport during the event. Rouse Road Extension at the airport is scheduled to close to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Vance’s visit comes just over a week after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Greenville on October 20th, where he urged support for Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate nominee Michael Whatley.

Vance has also campaigned for Whatley during previous visits to North Carolina as the Republican nominee faces Democrat Roy Cooper in the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Early in-person voting in North Carolina continues through Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston