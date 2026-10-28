Survey underway for $37.6 million beach nourishment project in Carteret County

Carteret County is preparing for a major beach nourishment project expected to add nearly 1.9 million cubic yards of sand along Bogue Banks.

Survey crews began work this week, measuring the shoreline on land and in the water ahead of construction. The work is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting. The $37.6 million project will cover nearly nine miles of shoreline across Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Salter Path, Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach.

Contractor Manson Construction will dredge sand and pump it onto eroded sections of beach, where crews will spread and grade it. Construction must begin by November 16th, with most of the work scheduled to be completed by April 30th. Final completion is expected by June 30th.

The project is intended to restore eroded beaches, strengthen natural storm protection and maintain the shoreline that supports tourism across Carteret County.