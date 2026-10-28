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Survey underway for $37.6 million beach nourishment project in Carteret County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Survey crews began work this week, measuring the shoreline on land and in the water ahead of construction. The work is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting.
Carteret County Government
Survey crews began work this week, measuring the shoreline on land and in the water ahead of construction. The work is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting.

Carteret County is preparing for a major beach nourishment project expected to add nearly 1.9 million cubic yards of sand along Bogue Banks.

Survey crews began work this week, measuring the shoreline on land and in the water ahead of construction. The work is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting. The $37.6 million project will cover nearly nine miles of shoreline across Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Salter Path, Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach.

Contractor Manson Construction will dredge sand and pump it onto eroded sections of beach, where crews will spread and grade it. Construction must begin by November 16th, with most of the work scheduled to be completed by April 30th. Final completion is expected by June 30th.

The project is intended to restore eroded beaches, strengthen natural storm protection and maintain the shoreline that supports tourism across Carteret County.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston