Study finds black bears in ENC may be more genetically vulnerable than their numbers suggest

A recent study finds black bears in eastern North Carolina may be more genetically vulnerable than their numbers suggest.

Researchers analyzed the genomes of 76 black bears from the state’s coastal and mountain regions, examining nearly 900,000 genetic variations.

The study, published in the journal Genes, found coastal bears have significantly lower genetic diversity and higher inbreeding than bears in the mountains.

Researchers say limited connectivity between populations may be contributing to the difference. Urban development, roads and habitat fragmentation can make it harder for bears to move between areas and breed with animals from other populations.

North Carolina’s coastal bear population is estimated at about 11,000 animals, compared with roughly 8,000 in the mountains. But researchers caution that a large population doesn’t necessarily mean it’s genetically healthy.

The findings point to the importance of protecting wildlife corridors, reducing road mortality and monitoring genetic diversity to help maintain the long-term health of North Carolina’s black bears.