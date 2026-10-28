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NC Lieutenant Governor visits Warsaw farm to hear how rising costs are affecting farmers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
The farm’s owners say tighter household budgets are hurting pumpkin sales, leaving some of the crop unharvested and cutting into their income during one of the busiest times of the year.
Office of Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt
The farm’s owners say tighter household budgets are hurting pumpkin sales, leaving some of the crop unharvested and cutting into their income during one of the busiest times of the year.

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt visited AJS Farms in Warsaw this week to hear how rising costs are affecting farmers during the fall harvest season.

Farm owners say equipment costs have doubled this year, while higher fuel and fertilizer prices are squeezing their operations. Tariffs have also limited some markets for their crops. The farm’s owners say tighter household budgets are hurting pumpkin sales, leaving some of the crop unharvested and cutting into their income during one of the busiest times of the year.

Hunt, who grew up on a farm, blamed President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the war in Iran for contributing to higher costs. She says farmers need federal action to help bring expenses down.

The visit comes as families across North Carolina face higher costs for groceries, fuel and other essentials ahead of the holiday season.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston