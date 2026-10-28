NC Lieutenant Governor visits Warsaw farm to hear how rising costs are affecting farmers

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt visited AJS Farms in Warsaw this week to hear how rising costs are affecting farmers during the fall harvest season.

Farm owners say equipment costs have doubled this year, while higher fuel and fertilizer prices are squeezing their operations. Tariffs have also limited some markets for their crops. The farm’s owners say tighter household budgets are hurting pumpkin sales, leaving some of the crop unharvested and cutting into their income during one of the busiest times of the year.

Hunt, who grew up on a farm, blamed President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the war in Iran for contributing to higher costs. She says farmers need federal action to help bring expenses down.

The visit comes as families across North Carolina face higher costs for groceries, fuel and other essentials ahead of the holiday season.