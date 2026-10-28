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NC GOP files complaint alleging Davis supporters improperly campaigned at an early voting site

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
A ballot-marking machine is seen at an early in-person voting site at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
Associated Press
File: A ballot-marking machine is seen at an early in-person voting site in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Republican Party has filed an election complaint alleging supporters of Democratic Congressman Don Davis improperly campaigned at an early voting site in Edgecombe County.

The complaint concerns activity on October 24th, including a “Breakfast and Ballots” event where, according to Republicans, people wearing Davis campaign shirts prepared and served food to poll workers, greeters and voters.

The GOP says the activity took place inside the voting facility and within the designated buffer zone, where North Carolina law restricts electioneering.

The party has asked the State Board of Elections to investigate the allegations and enforce election laws.

The complaint is an allegation, not a finding that election laws were violated. The State Board says it investigates potential violations and can refer cases to prosecutors when warranted.

It was not immediately clear whether the board had opened an investigation or whether Davis’s campaign had responded.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston