NC GOP files complaint alleging Davis supporters improperly campaigned at an early voting site

The North Carolina Republican Party has filed an election complaint alleging supporters of Democratic Congressman Don Davis improperly campaigned at an early voting site in Edgecombe County.

The complaint concerns activity on October 24th, including a “Breakfast and Ballots” event where, according to Republicans, people wearing Davis campaign shirts prepared and served food to poll workers, greeters and voters.

The GOP says the activity took place inside the voting facility and within the designated buffer zone, where North Carolina law restricts electioneering.

The party has asked the State Board of Elections to investigate the allegations and enforce election laws.

The complaint is an allegation, not a finding that election laws were violated. The State Board says it investigates potential violations and can refer cases to prosecutors when warranted.

It was not immediately clear whether the board had opened an investigation or whether Davis’s campaign had responded.