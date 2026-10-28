Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.C. A&T centenarian alumni participate in the school's 100th Homecoming

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:57 PM EDT
NCA&T alumna Willie Williams
Photo courtesy Johnnie Williams
101-year-old NCA&T alumna Willie Williams will join 9 of her centenarian former classmates as honorary grand marshals to celebrate the school's 100th Greatest Homecoming on Earth Parade on October 31, 2026.

This weekend, North Carolina A&T State University will celebrate its 100th Homecoming. To mark the centennial, ten Aggie alumni, each 100 years old or more, will serve as honorary grand marshals.

Willie Williams will be among them. She graduated from A&T in 1946, and she’s 101 years old. She grew up in the small town of Garland, North Carolina, and says her fondest memory from school was becoming independent and making her own decisions. She served in student government, took on leadership roles, and offers this advice for young leaders today. 

"Focus on ourselves and be ourselves, and seek as much of the future as we can, and be interested in it," says Williams. "And do not put limits on ourselves."

Williams went on to teach high school economics in Elizabethtown and Garland before moving to Greensboro, where she lives today with her daughter Phyllis Martin, A&T class of ‘73, and son Johnnie Williams, class of ‘76. Together, they’re ready to celebrate their alma mater this weekend.

NCA&T family
Photo courtesy of Johnnie Williams
Two generations of NCA&T alumni with Phyliss Martin (left), Willie Williams (center) and Johnnie Williams.

A&T’s 100th Greatest Homecoming on Earth Parade begins Saturday morning at 8 just west of campus.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford