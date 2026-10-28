Dollar General stores in ENC cited by state officials for overcharging customers

Dollar General stores in eastern North Carolina are among those cited by state officials for overcharging customers. The stores include locations in Pamlico, Carteret, Craven, and Onslow counties.

Now, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a multistate lawsuit accusing Dollar General of repeatedly charging customers more at the register than the prices posted on store shelves. The lawsuit alleges the company knew about widespread pricing problems but failed to adequately address them.

In North Carolina, inspectors found nearly 400 pricing inaccuracies during 28 inspections at 10 Dollar General stores between 2023 and 2025.

Jackson is urging shoppers to check their receipts and report discrepancies.

Dollar General says it expects stores to maintain accurate prices and correct errors when they occur.