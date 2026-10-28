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Dollar General stores in ENC cited by state officials for overcharging customers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Dollar General

Dollar General stores in eastern North Carolina are among those cited by state officials for overcharging customers. The stores include locations in Pamlico, Carteret, Craven, and Onslow counties.

Now, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a multistate lawsuit accusing Dollar General of repeatedly charging customers more at the register than the prices posted on store shelves. The lawsuit alleges the company knew about widespread pricing problems but failed to adequately address them.

In North Carolina, inspectors found nearly 400 pricing inaccuracies during 28 inspections at 10 Dollar General stores between 2023 and 2025.

Jackson is urging shoppers to check their receipts and report discrepancies.

Dollar General says it expects stores to maintain accurate prices and correct errors when they occur.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston