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Bennett College to fund health initiative with painting proceeds

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
Painting depicts Harriet Tubman breaking shackles.
Courtesy Bennett College
Harriet Tubman, oil on canvas.

Bennett College in Greensboro plans to sell a painting worth millions to fund a women’s health initiative.

Aaron Douglas, a prominent artist in the Harlem Renaissance, created the painting titled “Harriet Tubman” for the historically Black women’s college in 1931.

Bennett College will partner with New York auction house Sotheby’s to sell the work. It’s estimated to garner $2.5 to $3.5 million.

Officials will use the money for an initiative advancing health equity.

Cassandra Jones Havard, the chair of Bennett’s board of trustees, says the sale will help support a vibrant future for the school and its students.

The artwork depicts Harriet Tubman, an iconic abolitionist, breaking the shackles of bondage. The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh has kept the painting on loan since the early 2000s.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody