ALE investigation follows fire and explosion in Wilkes County

In a news release, the agency says its investigation started after local law and fire officials responded to an explosion and fire caused by an active liquor manufacturing operation.

ALE agents seized nearly 1,800 gallons of mash and 161 gallons of non-taxpaid moonshine.

Sixty-nine-year-old Billy Ray Anderson of North Wilkesboro was arrested and faces multiple charges — including possession of distillery equipment and ingredients and manufacturing a non-taxpaid alcoholic beverage.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court in January.

