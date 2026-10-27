Wake Forest University reaches renewable energy milestone

Wake Forest University has reached a milestone in its commitment to climate neutrality.

The Sebree Solar II Energy Center in Henderson County, Kentucky, became operational in August. And because of it, Wake Forest has fulfilled a commitment to 100% renewable electricity through what’s called a Renewable Power Purchase Agreement, or RPPA.

The agreement allows the university to invest in the amount of energy equivalent to 100% of campus electricity usage. The school then receives renewable energy certificates in that amount.

It’s part of a project that started in 2024 and is a joint effort between Wake Forest and eight other colleges and universities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

In addition to helping Wake Forest achieve its climate neutrality goals, the solar facility will be used for educational opportunities for the school’s faculty and students, in the form of real-time data, site visits and student internships.