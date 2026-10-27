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Know before you vote: NC photo ID requirements

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published October 27, 2026 at 8:55 PM EDT
Person handing voter ID to election official.
Courtesy NC SBOE

Voters are asked to provide photo ID when voting in North Carolina this year, and it’s one of the three constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot.

Most voters use a North Carolina driver’s license. And that can still be used if it expired on July 1, 2025, or later, as long as it’s Class C.

According to the State Board of Elections, military and veteran IDs, as well as tribal enrollment cards, are accepted regardless of expiration date.

Individuals can also present a state ID from the NCDMV or a US passport.

Identification from other states may be accepted if the voter registered within 90 days of the election.

Some school IDs are approved for students and employees, including Appalachian State University, Randolph Community College, Winston-Salem State University and more.

Voters can get a free photo ID from the county board of elections where they are registered until the end of this month.

Individuals without valid identification due to lack of transportation, disability and other challenges can still vote a provisional ballot in person after submitting an ID Exception Form.

More information can be found at ncsbe.gov.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody