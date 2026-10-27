Cooper stresses affordability, 'people ... before politics' in Charlotte campaign stop

With Election Day just one week away, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper is making his final push to reach voters.

The former governor campaigned Tuesday morning at Little Rock AME Zion Church in uptown Charlotte, where he spoke to a small crowd about his plans to make life more affordable for families if elected to the U.S. Senate.

Cooper said he would work with President Donald Trump when possible but stand up to the president and members of the Democratic Party when he disagrees with them.

Asked what he would tell conservative independents and Republicans concerned about a Democratic majority in the Senate, Cooper emphasized his commitment to putting constituents ahead of politics.

"I'm going to put the people first," Cooper said. "The people will come before politics. The people will come before party. The people will come before power."

Cooper faces Republican candidate Michael Whatley in November’s election. Recent polls show Cooper leading Whatley by as many as 13 percentage points.

Cooper also urged North Carolinians who haven't voted yet to cast their ballots, as the state enters the final week of early voting in this year's midterm elections. More than 1.7 million North Carolinians have cast ballots since early voting began Oct. 15. The period ends Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"Now is the time to step up if you want to participate in our democracy," Cooper said. "People have lost trust in the federal government, and I understand."